THE A12 was closed for hours yesterday evening after a crash involving six vehicles.

The collision happened on the Colchester-bound carriageway between junctions 19 (Boreham) and 20 (Hatfield Peverel).

The incident caused both London-bound and Colchester-bound carriageways to be closed, due to the attendance of an EHAAT air ambulance.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, with Essex Police arriving at about 4.10pm.

Fire crews from Witham, Chelmsford and Great Baddow also attended the incident.

One person was trapped, and required assitance to be freed.

A spokesman for the Witham Fire team said: "We were called to a road traffic collision alongside crews from Chelmsford and Great Baddow on the A12 between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel.

"It involved 6 vehicles and one person was medically trapped.

"Both carriageways were closed whilst the air ambulance attended.

"The London-bound carriageway is fully open again with the Colchseter-bound carriageway reduced to one lane whilst recovery work takes place.

"We worked with Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance to make the scene safe, make sure all casualties were ok and get the road reopened as soon as possible."

Image shows the air ambulance landing in front of several emergency service vehicles (pic: Tracy Russell)

Severe queues formed as a result, stretching more than three miles on both sides of the road, with drivers told to avoid the area completely.

The London-bound carriageway reopened at about 7pm, however the Colchester-bound side did not reopen until later on in the evening after the incident was cleared.

Drivers were also advised to be cautious due to adverse weather.

UPDATE: Serious multi-vehicle collision involving overturned vehicle #A12 between J19 #Boreham and J20B #HatfieldPeverel. Expected to clear between 22:30 - 22:45 later tonight. Weather is poor 🌧️please take care + focus on safe driving; especially passing the recovery operation. https://t.co/jqyxlMZNAF — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) April 6, 2022

Essex Police have subsequently issued a statement, saying that a man has been taken to hospital with "serious", but not "life-threatening or life-changing" injuries.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a six-vehicle collision on the northbound A12 close to the junction with the Boreham Interchange at 4.10pm yesterday, Wednesday 6 April.

"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident number 720 of April 6.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."