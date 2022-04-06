BEST friends have turned their sex chats into a career and now make £7,000 a month giving intimacy advice to women and couples.

Holly Robinson, 33, and Rachel Anderson, 32, of Colchester, have been best pals for 18 years and set up a sex therapy business together - The Hormone Hub - in April 2020.

Both former therapists, they found a lot of their clients were coming to them with intimacy issues and decided to set up their own business to focus on helping people with their sex problems.

The pair had always been open with each other about their sex lives but found not everyone had that kind of openness with their friends.

Now they work full time as sexual empowerment coaches.

Holly, who lives with her partner, Oliver Ward, 37, a paratrooper, said: “I’ve known Rachel since I was 15 and we’ve always been open and spoken about sex.

“It’s great that this is now our job.

“I think it’s so important to change the narrative around sex.

“I think from a young age were taught that sex is something naughty - but it’s great and we should let ourselves have this pleasure.

“It’s amazing that we can help someone find that pleasure and feel sexy again.”

Rachel said: “I’ve been through massive sex blocks myself and therapy helped my sex drive and relieve me of pain. So to facilitate that for other women is amazing.”

The women spend their weeks doing 20 one-to-one sessions, and three to four workshops.

“People have this view that intimacy goes downhill when you’ve been with someone for a while,” Holly said. “But it doesn’t have to - for me it’s got better.”

Holly is also determined to make sure her daughter, Breya, seven, is properly educated on sex.

“She came home to me the other day and asked if sex was a swear word,” she said.

“I think it’s because it can be taught so factually, and it’s thought of something that shouldn’t be spoken about with children. But I’m open with her and if she asks something about sex, I’ll be truthful.”

Holly and Rachel have seen a big uptake in their services and make about £7,000 a month between them.

“We have a waiting list because that many people are coming to us struggling,” Holly said.

“I’m just so glad we can make such a big difference to self-pleasure and sex. I’ve always loved talking about sex - and now it’s my job.”