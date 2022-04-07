HUNDREDS of campaigners have signed a petition calling on supermarket bosses to reverse their decision to close a famous town centre store.

Colchester residents have thrown their weight behind an appeal launched in response to Marks and Spencer’s axing of its High Street store.

The famous shop, which opened in 1931, will relocate to the Stane Retail Park, in Stanway – a move shoppers are keen to try and prevent from happening.

In the petition, which at the time of writing has more than 500 signatures, activist Sarah Westera says: “We must keep this vital Colchester High Street store open.

“Without this busy and popular store, the rest of the town will suffer badly – sign this petition to persuade M&S to reverse their decision to close this store.”

William Bramhill, a keen cycling campaigner from Colchester, is also in the process of starting up his own petition.

He has suggested Marks and Spencer bosses consider running the High Street store in tandem with the Stane Retail Park version for a year to see if it remains viable.

“The clientele of the two sites is different and the town centre shop serves people who do not drive,” added Mr Bramhill.

“In Colchester 64 per cent of households only have one car, so you have a lot of people who need to go shopping in the town centre.

“I have not been to Stanway in four years because it involves a car journey and the roads are hell for cyclists and it is a poor experience and it’s terrifying.

“Tesco have got it right and are moving back into the town but Marks and Spencer is moving out – they are behind the times.

“Colchester has become the whipping boy and is now suffering because it is being made into a regional centre to attract people from Ipswich and Chelmsford.”

In response to a letter sent by Mr Bramhill, an executive team member for Marks and Spencer said the relocation decision had not been taken lightly.

She said: “Customer shopping patterns have changed and continue to do so - as such, we need to change our stores to make sure they better serve our customers.

“The decision to relocate any store is very difficult and we are considering this carefully.”

The forthcoming relocation of Marks and Spencer is continuing to garner reaction from disappointed residents who see the move as a huge blow to the High Street.

Cheryl Springer, who is disabled and does not drive, lives in the Dutch Quarter of Colchester and would often pop into Marks and Spencer for the odd essentials.

She said: “I am quite physically able but I have friends who live nearby who aren't as able and rely quite heavily on that shop.

“I will miss the convenience of being able to buy milk and bread on my doorstep and I won't be going to the new shop in Stane Retail Park.

“I don't drive and the roads there are not really built with pedestrians in mind - I went to B&Q up there recently and the journey was awful.”

Mary-Ann Ambrose, who is also disabled and lives in the town centre, fears the decision will alienate certain shoppers.

She added: “Surely this is discrimination against the elderly and disabled who don't drive and have no way of getting to all these stores that move?

“I am absolutely gutted M&S is moving - I don't understand why they just can't leave the town one open - it's always busy in there.”

Laura Joslin, also from Colchester, considers Marks and Spencer to be the best shop in town and says she will be gutted to see if gone.

She said: “I’m definitely going to miss the atmosphere of M&S and the smell of freshly baked bread - Colchester will end up being just for eating or a haircut.”