THE true impact of a shopping complex on a once bustling town centre has been called into question after it pinched a long-running supermarket.

Stane Retail Park, located in Stanway, is set to be the new home of Marks and Spencer, meaning Colchester’s High Street store will be closed down.

Work on the larger supermarket, boasting 62,000 square-feet of trading space, a food hall and a wider range of products, is expected to be completed later this Autumn.

The news of Marks and Spencer’s decision to vacate the High Street has been met with upset and concern from residents, councillors and business bosses.

Some have even suggested planning consultants underestimated the effect building a huge shopping site would have on the longevity of the town centre.

Back in 2018, for example, Churchmanor Estates’ £70million project was recommended for approval by Colchester Council.

Although consultants found “shortcomings” in the developer’s retail impact assessment they concluded there would be no significant impact on the town centre.

That ruling has now once again come under the microscope, not least due to Stane Retail Park nabbing what has been a staple of the High Street for nearly 100 years.

Sir Bob Russell, former mayor of Colchester, said: “This is a serious body blow to the town centre and those who have made this decision have no corporate responsibility.

“They represent the unacceptable face of retail capitalism and are, in effect, giving both Colchester and the Government a two-fingered sign.

“Colchester Council’s planning decisions in respect of out-of-town shopping has helped M&S shut their High Street store without bothering about the consequences.”

Bosses at Colchester Council, however, say they are committed to the town centre and hope to soon be able to inject £18million in Government cash into the area.

A spokesman said: “Over recent years, we have seen many new businesses launched in the town centre, such as Romano Lounge and Bill and Bert’s.

“Alongside these, we have worked with the Business Improvement District to enhance areas of the town centre, including installing parklets on the High Street.

READ MORE: Colchester's High Street Marks and Spencer to relocate

“We are committed to investing in the regeneration of St Nicholas Square and Phase 3 of the Balkerne Gate public realm as part of our Updating Colchester work.

“We are also working with Essex County Council to agree a masterplan for the area, which will ensure future growth and development is well planned and coordinated.”