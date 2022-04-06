A TEENAGE quadbike rider has died after sustaining serious injuries following a crash on a busy main road.
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A120’s Colchester-bound carriageway near the A133 at Hare Green shortly before 12.30pm on March 27.
An 18-year-old motorist who was involved in the smash was subsequently taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Essex Police have now confirmed the quad-biker has died as a result of his injuries and his family have been made aware.
Detective Sergeant Sam Nason, who is leading the investigation, said: “We need people to come forwardto help us piece together the moments before this incident.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch as soon as you can.”
To submit information to Essex Police visit essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101 quoting incident number 504 of Sunday 27 March.
