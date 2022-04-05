COLCHESTER'S MP has requested an urgent meeting with supermarket bosses following their decision to shut a town centre store.

Will Quince has sent a letter to Marks and Spencer's chief executive Steve Rowe after the retail giant announced plans to close Colchester's High Street shop.

The supermarket will instead open a bigger store at Stane Retail Park in Stanway later this year boasting 62,000 square-feet of trading space.

Unhappy with the move, Mr Quince has now voiced his concerns and vowed to support Colchester's Marks and Spencer's employees.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Day of celebrations to mark 100 years of the store in Colchester. marks and spencer mayor helen chuah and manager garry easter ( cor)

In his letter to Mr Rowe He said: “Your decision to close such an important store should not be understated.

“The loss of the High Street store will be felt by many, especially those living and working in the town centre.

“I would appreciate a meeting with you as soon as possible to discuss the future of the both the employees at the town centre store and the future of the building itself.”

Read the letter in full here: