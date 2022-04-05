Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Bobby

Bobby (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

Bobby is a dog who is searching for a very experienced home that has owned his breed before and has lots of knowledge about their traits, behaviour and needs.

He arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home with an untreated cruciate ligament injury that needed to be operated on.

Unfortunately, the operation failed for Bobby so they are looking for an understanding home that can adopt Bobby for not only the loving dog he is, but also understand that he has medical needs and will need an operation in the future funded by the centre.

Bobby also has some behavioural issues that we will be discussed with suitably matched applicants.

If you want to adopt Bobby, you can view his full profile here.

Bubbles

Bubbles (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Bubbles would love to find a fairly quiet home, without children or other pets, so she can bond with you and relax in a calm, predictable environment.

She does take a while to trust people, and is somewhat of a one person cat, but is happy to be groomed and stroked when that trust is earned.

If you want to adopt Bubbles, you can view her full profile here.

Starka

Starka (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Colour - Black/brown and white

Starka is a dog who loves human interaction and would love to find a home with someone being with her most of the day.

She loves going out on walks and exploring, and she walks well with a harness.

Additionally, she would prefer to be the only dog in a new home.

If you want to adopt Starka, you can view her full profile here.

Brownie and Snowy

Brownie and Snowy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Not specified

Colour - Brown and white

Brownie and Snowy arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home as their previous owner was no longer able to keep them due to a house move.

They can both be a little nervous initially but will relax after some time in your arms and you should see them gain more in confidence with regular handling and the occasional treat to win them round

If you want to adopt Brownie and Snowy, you can view their full profile here.