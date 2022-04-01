TWO Essex Police officers have been suspended following separate allegations of sexual misconduct prompting serious investigations.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct first received a referral from the force regarding a senior officer over an allegation of a sexual assault of colleague.
Just shy of a month after the first referral, Essex Police made a further referral on March 11 regarding a separate allegation of sexual assault by the senior officer.
Essex Police are also now investigating a separate incident regarding allegations a senior officer had an inappropriate relationship with a junior college.
It was referred to the IOPC but the body decided it would be best for the force itself to look into the matter, but if new evidence is uncovered it will need to be re-referred.
Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet, who oversees the Essex Police Professional Standards Department said the force has moved fast in taking action.
“Our officers and police staff catch criminals and keep people safe - I expect the highest standards, that’s what the people of Essex deserve.
“If anyone raises a concern then we listen, we act quickly to investigate and if something is amiss, we put it right.”
