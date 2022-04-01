Parts of Essex are covered in a light dusting of snow after wintery showers overnight.
Thorpe Bay, Shoebury and Billericay are among the areas with some snow fall.
Essex weather experts had warned about the wintery conditions as temperatures continue to drop.
A hasty picture at Thorpe bay station at 6oc pic.twitter.com/alSPAHdOZZ— Gary Crowe (@gcfirestorm) April 1, 2022
Residents across Essex are sharing images of the snow where they live.
A spokesman for the Essex Weather Centre said: " Sleet and snow showers affecting some Eastern parts of Essex over the next few hours which may leave a dusting in places.
Thorpe Bay pic.twitter.com/hrztFz0grV— Tennis Expert (@Tennisexpert) April 1, 2022
"Finally got to see my first snow falling of the winter just now. Shame it had to be April 1st! Still a few heavy showers around currently, anyone see any accumulations locally."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here