HUNDREDS of new jobs are set to be created throughout the county this year as a supermarket chain looks to bolster its workforce.
Aldi has announced plans to recruit 146 additional employees at some of its Essex stores in Colchester, Benfleet, and Chelmsford.
The supermarket, which is the fifth-biggest in the country, is on the lookout for applicants with all levels of experience to fill a myriad of different roles.
Full-time positions such as Store Assistant and Deputy Manager are up for grabs with the minimum hourly rate being £10.10 and some salaries hitting as high as £41,000.
The recruitment drive comes as Aldi, the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, looks to expand across the UK and add to the 7,000 jobs created over the past two years.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.
“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Essex.
“Our colleagues are central to everything we do and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team.”
To find out more visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.
