Snow is “likely” to fall across Essex later today according to weather forecasters.
The Essex Weather Centre says sleet and snow currently falling in Suffolk is set to drift over into Essex today bringing a potentially heavy snowfall as well as gusty winds.
Residents will have to keep warm as the weather is bringing with it northerly winds and temperatures only getting a few degrees over freezing.
A spokesman for the group said: “Good morning. Sleet and snow showers across Suffolk are likely to drift into Essex at times today, perhaps heavy with gusty winds at times. Feeling cold with keen northerly winds. Highs of 6C.”
READ MORE: Emotional tributes to school boy after his unexplained death
READ MORE: 'Substantial' homes plans set for historic care home site in Southend
Meanwhile a chilly night is in store as wintry showers are expected to continue into this evening, while becoming drier in coastal regions, and temperatures plummeting to -3°C inland and -2°C on the coasts which will generate a widespread frost.
While not the barmy conditions many experienced last weekend temperatures will increase to around 9°C but are unlikely to improve significantly until Tuesday next week.
Snow has already been falling in parts of Colchester and parts of north Essex this morning, with more expected throughout the day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel