A popular discount supermarket in Colchester reopened this morning after undergoing major renovation works.

The Magdalen Street branch of Aldi had been closed for nearly two weeks whilst it was rearranged and had new freezers fitted.

New look – the store has been rearranged and new freezers have been fitted

It now has a food-to-go section near the entrance to the store and more aisle space throughout the 1,298sqm shop floor.

Some shoppers waited for twenty minutes outside the entrance for the shop to open at 8am this morning.

The store had originally closed on Saturday, March 19 whilst the refurbishments got underway, and is part of a £600m project embarked upon by the German discount retailer as it looks to improve many of its older branches across Britain.

Ingredients – the store has increased its number of lines since it reopened

The Magdalen Street branch is one of three Aldi stores in Colchester, with one in Cowdray Avenue, and another in Stane Retail Park.

A previous branch, previously on London Road, closed in November last year.

In good spirits – there is a wide range of alcohol on offer for customers

Commenting in the run-up to the Magdalen Street branch reopening, Aldi store manager, Slava Hurst had said he was looking forward to the unveiling.

He said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

Organised – the store was impeccably laid out for customers who had waited for the store to reopen

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”