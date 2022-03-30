A HIGH street jewellers was targeted in an armed robbery where items worth about £70,000 were stolen.

Essex Police is investigating an armed robbery which took place shortly after 10.15am today (March 30).

The force says two men wearing dark clothing and dark motorcycle helmets pulled up outside Mitchell’s Jewellery in Maldon High Street.

The men were riding a small dark motorcycle.

One of them forced entry into the jewellers and stole three watches, valued in the region of £70,000.

Both suspects then left the scene on the motorcycle travelling down Butt Lane.

There are no reports of any injuries and police say officers arrived at the scene within minutes of reports.

A widespread search took place and residents spotted a police helicopter in the area.

However, at this time no arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Dan Jeffries, who is leading the investigation, said: "This incident occurred very publicly in Maldon High Street and we know it will have caused a great deal of concern in the area.

"Specialist officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and we have seized a number of items from the scene for examination.

"I would like to thank the members of the public who have already come forward to speak to us and provide us with CCTV and images.

"I would now ask for anyone who is yet to speak to us but has information, images of footage to get in touch."

Anyone who saw anything, has any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of the incident should submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

People can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 318 of Wednesday, March 30.