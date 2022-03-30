COLCHESTER Zoo has announced the return of its renowned character breakfast events.
Youngsters will be able to enjoy a bite to eat with some of their favourite animals, in a slightly different form.
Returning between 9.30am and 11am on April 24, attendees will meet and greet zoo characters in the Maldon Road attraction's Penguini’s Restaurant.
A zoo spokesman said: “You will need to pre-book a standard zoo admission ticket for this event or arrive with a valid zoo Pass.”
For more information, visit here.
