A BID to finalise plans for flats, homes and offices in Halstead is set for crunch talks after being recommended for approval.

Developers AR Clarke are hoping to get permission from Braintree Council for their development at the former Hunwick engineering site off Kings Road.

The developer wants to build 12 flats and ten offices on the site as well as nine houses made up of four two-bed homes and give homes with four to five bedrooms.

Following an initial bid launched in December 2019, planning permission was granted by Braintree Council in April 2021.

It was granted despite strong objection from residents of Kings Road and Halstead Town Council.

Residents on Kings Road raised concerns over parking and a lack of infrastructure on the street, with access to the new development coming from Kings Road and Factory Lane West.

However, since the application was granted, a new bid to resolve reserved matters was launched in September 2021.

The bid aims to resolve outstanding matters regarding the appearance and landscaping of the site.

In November, Halstead Town Council gave no objection to the second bid but still voiced concerns over tree planting.

Now, with the final meeting set to take place on April 5, Braintree Council planners have recommended the bid be given the green-light.

In a report, council planning development manager Christopher Paggi said: “The dwellings have a simple, but contemporary appearance.

“The style and design of the new dwellings are considered acceptable and comply with the policies and guidance outlined above.

“Officers are of the view that the street scene planting would mitigate against the landscape impacts of the development, which would be suitably assimilated into its surroundings

“The principle of residential/commercial development at the site has been established following the grant of outline planning permission.

“The applicant seeks approval only for reserved matters pursuant to this outline consent consisting of appearance and landscaping.

“Officers consider that the detailed proposals for the appearance and landscaping of the development are acceptable in planning terms, subject to the further conditions recommended.

“Consequently, it is recommended the reserved matters are approved.”