A BID has been revealed to transform a vacant fish wholesalers into a cafe.
Plans have been submitted to change the former fish wholesalers in 43 Hullbridge Road in South Woodham Ferrers into a cafe/coffee shop.
The eat-in would offer breakfasts, light lunches, pasta, pizza, sandwiches, pastries and snacks as well as soft drinks and coffees.
It would also provide takeaways.
The new cafe would have two employees who would work full-time.
It will not serve alcohol.
Its proposed opening hours are 7am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
A previous application to turn the shop into a coffee shop, deli and wine bar was refused in October.
Those plans raised concerns as The Railway Pub and Coffee House is opposite the site.
One objector had claimed the plans for a wine bar opposite the pub would change the quiet residential road into "the Covent Garden of South Woodham Ferrers".
Those plans were refused by Chelmsford City Council due to the impact it said the proposed drinking and eating establishment would have on the living environment of nearby residents.
Chelmsford City Council will rule on the latest application.
