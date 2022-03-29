HUGE plans to build a new theme park - dubbed the UK’s answer to Disneyland - have been withdrawn.

The London Resort, the company behind the scheme, confirmed the news in a statement today in which it said the Freeport status handed to the site in Tilbury was one of the reasons behind the move.

The theme park was due to be built across the Thames on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent and open in 2025.

Despite the setback, The London Resort insists it will return with fresh plans in the future.

In a statement, chief exec PY Gerbeau said: “In the best interests of the London Resort, we are withdrawing the current application; as a result of the classification of Tilbury as a Freeport which has meant revisions are required in moving the ferry terminal from Tilbury to Grays.

“We are working closely and collaborating with Thurrock Council on that matter.

“This issue, combined with the decision by Natural England to designate a brownfield contaminated site as a SSSI has impacted the project."

Estimates suggested it would have cost £3.5bn to build the resort.

It was due to include hundreds of shops, restaurants and hotels, as well as designated areas where visitors could enter 'immersive' worlds, such as jungles, woods and castles.

The London Resort says it aims to submit new plans before the end of the year.

Mr Gerbeau added: “We will continue our engagement with the local community, statutory bodies, landowners and others to make sure we can reach as many agreements as possible before resubmission.

“Make no mistake we are still 100 per cent committed to this amazing project and we will resubmit before the end of 2022 and look forward to delivering a world class entertainment resort – the UK deserves better and we will make it happen."