Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Twix and Rolo

Twix and Rolo (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (Rolo) and Three years old (Twix)

Breed - Labrador (Rolo) and French Bulldog (Twix)

Colour - Brown (Rolo) and Tan and black (Twix)

Rolo and Twix are brothers not by blood, but in spirit and would love to continue to share a home, as they have been since Twix joined the family as a puppy.

They came to the RSPCA through no fault of their own, as their previous owner was unable to continue caring for them.

Rolo is described as a "happy-go-lucky" dog who loves going for walks and chasing a ball around.

Twix is also one who is full of energy and very friendly to boot.

If you want to adopt Twix and Rolo, you can view their full profile here.

Nemo

Nemo (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not specified

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Nemo was found as an injured stray with a few bite wounds on his back left foot.

With some treatment, it has healed really well and he is now ready to look for his forever home.

Nemo is FIV positive (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which means he has to be an indoor only cat and also the only pet in the house.

He will need a slow approach at first as he can be a bit nervous but will settle in eventually.

If you want to adopt Nemo you can view his full profile here.

Lawrence

Lawrence (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not specified

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White

Lawrence is a cat who is quite a nervous fellow and will need to be given a little time to adjust to a new home.

He is FIV positive (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which means he has to be an indoor only cat and also the only pet in the house.

If you have or would plan on having a catio or a complete cat proof garden this would be really good for Lawrence to enjoy the fresh air in a safe environment.

If you want to adopt Lawrence you can view his full profile here.

Gladys

Gladys (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four months old

Breed - Mini lopeared

Colour - Black

Gladys is a rabbit who is initially a little shy of people but soon becomes inquisitive enough to approach and will even hop up onto your lap and comfortably sit there on occasions.

She is hoping to find a mate in her new home, so if you have a lonely buck then you might be able to help.

If you want to adopt Gladys you can view her full profile here.