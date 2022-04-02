THE popular TV show Four in a Bed has visited many venues since its debut episode in 2010.

And many of them have been in the East with plenty in Essex.

The show sees bed and breakfast owners compete to prove their establishments have value for money by visiting each other’s venues and then decide the amount of money they think is best for it.

Known for its drama and spats between owners, the show is a hit reality-TV programme set across the country and visits different B&Bs across the breadth of the UK.

The show has visited many B&Bs in Essex and we’ve looked through old episodes and our previous stories to find the B&Bs that have appeared on the show.

In 2010 The Benson Bar in Bocking appeared on the show and won the competition.

At the time owner John Benson said: “When I watched it, I realised people are quite brutal with their comments.

“I would be stupid to say I wasn’t worried, but I am quite competitive and wanted to be tested.

“I believed from day one we had a good chance of winning. I am so chuffed to have won.”

The venue closed its doors back in 2017.

Back in 2012 the former Hotel Continental, in Marine Parade, Dovercourt, featured on the show.

Gordon and Blossom Hoyles had run the hotel since 1996. It sadly closed in 2016 amid declining trade.

And some guests on the show got a bit more than they bargained for.

Speaking back in 2012 Blossom said: “Gordon does a lot of art and sculpture which is displayed in the hotel, along with items we buy.

“We have broad minds and there are a few nude women in the paintings, as well as racy images on the wallpaper in some rooms.

“Some of the guests said they didn’t expect us to have such tastes, but it is very subtle.

“You won’t find these things in any other hotels and that’s what makes us special.”

In 2017 it was the turn of The White Horse Inn in Maldon.

The competition started with hospitality expert Jayne and her husband Pete Kocinoga hoping to win over guests.

Last year The Bell Inn, located in Thorpe-le-Soken, featured in the show.

In the episode, now former manager Ian Hawthorne and assistant and fiancé Karen Hunt welcomed the eagle-eyed visitors to The Bell Inn bistro.

During the show, the pair admitted to having only joined the small restaurant a couple of months prior to filming, as they worked to accommodate their guests.

They also took them for a trip to Walton Pier – the second longest in the country - where they spent the afternoon fishing.

Towards the end of the programme, it was revealed all of the guests said they would stay at the establishment again.

Ian and Karen are no longer at the Bell Inn, which is owned by Glenn and Sally Harms.

Also last year Frasers Guest House featured on the show.

Camera crews followed Georgie and Frankie as they hoped that their B&B's location in an antiques district in Battlesbridge would be a hit.

Last month The Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, appeared on the show.

Representing the establishment was general manager Vicki Hart and events manager Kara Cross, who took part in filming over a two-week period.

During that time, they visited bed and breakfasts in Derby, Norfolk, and Loughborough, before playing host back in Tendring.

Vicki, who is just 22-years-old, first started at The Royal Hotel four years ago as an apprentice but has quickly worked her way up.

Speaking about taking part in Four in a Bed she said: “It was the most enlightening roller-coaster of emotions that I've ever experienced but I enjoyed every second of it.

“I was surprised at how much detail went into each scene and how it all comes together with the editing.

“It went great to represent our business and the whole of Clacton publicly and we have been humbled by the whole experience and the lovely feedback we've received.”