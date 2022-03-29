TICKETS for an annual celebration of love, equality and diversity have gone on sale – and hundreds have been released at a discounted price.
Colchester Pride 2022 will take place from 11am on August 13 at Firstsite, in Lewis Gardens, Colchester.
It will see hordes of people from the LGBTQ+ community colourfully come together in a huge display of acceptance.
Those looking to attend the event can now secure their place following an official announcement from organisers that tickets are now available to buy.
Better still, the first 250 early bird adult tickets purchased will be discounted to £5 from £11, while the next 250 will only cost festival-goers £7.50.
All discounts will be actioned once the tickets have been added to the buyer’s basket.
A spokesman for Colchester Pride 2022 said: “We’re so excited to announce tickets are now on sale and the first 500 tickets will be subject to discounted rates.
“Please hop on over to our tickets page colchesterpride.org/buy-tickets to read the pre-purchase information and then get buying.”
In addition to the general tickets, entrance costs £10 for sponsorship adults, £5.85 for carers, £5 for sponsorship young people, and £5.85 for 12-17-year-olds.
Those under the age of 12 can attend the event for free.
