Police say an eight-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Braintree has now been found.
Essex Police launched an urgent search for the youngster this evening.
He had left his home in Braintree shortly after 5.15pm.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are no longer trying to find Israel Oyesiku who had been missing in Braintree.
"He has been located safely.
"Thank you for all your shares."
