AS an avid sweet lover, I am a sucker for the classics, and Haribo can be described as that.

So, when I heard a Haribo store was coming to not only Essex, but Braintree Village, which is within reasonable driving distance from me, it is safe to say I was excited.

After having visited, I can say the excitement around it since it opened is absolutely warranted.

When you walk in you are instantly lost in amongst colour, creativity and of course, sweets.

There is the seasonal range in front, which right now is Easter, featuring eggs, bunnies and the ironically-named ‘chick’n’mix’.

To your right is a huge wall of the typical Haribo favourites, Starmix, Tangfastics, Supermix, Strawbs, and more.

On every section, there is a mixture of packets, tubs, and huge 2.2-3kg bags, to satisfy every need.

As you walk round, you don’t know where to look, with sweets in different shapes, sizes, colours, and flavours everywhere, across a huge array of packaging.

There are also plenty of unseen bits, some only accessible from Haribo stores and some only from outside the UK.

I was excited to see some of the sweets I have only ever seen on holidays, bringing back some nice memories, particularly pre-Covid.

Sometimes people also forget that the MAOAM brand is part of Haribo, and as a huge sucker for MAOAMs, the corner dedicated to their famous Joystixx, Pinballs and Stripes was a sight to behold.

However, the pride and joy was the pick’n’mix wall.

The managers in-store told me it is expected to be the most popular part of the shop, and I can see why.

It is as simple as picking up a bucket for £6, and filling it to the brim with your favourites, and closing the lid, there is no pricing done of weight, which was a nice change from your typical pick’n’mix station.

Overall, don’t get me wrong, is it a more expensive method than your everyday supermarket, but the Haribo shop is worth it.

It won’t stop people flocking to Braintree Village for the store, as with any of these types of shops, it is about the experience as well as the products.

With family favourites, exclusive in-store products and other cushions, notepads, pens, and trinkets, it really has something for everyone, and I will definitely be heading back.

You can visit the Haribo store in Braintree Village every day, with it open from 10-6 on weekdays, 9-7 on Saturdays and 10-5 on Sundays.