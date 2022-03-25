A POTENTIALLY dangerous convicted killer who has links to Essex is continuing to be hunted by police after breaking the rules of his probation.
Murderer David Collier, 56, who has been on the run for two weeks, is wanted on recall to prison after having his licence revoked.
Collier, a former taxi driver, was sent down for the murder of 82-year-old Cassie Quin, who he used to transport to a day centre, in 2003.
The criminal, who also goes by the names of Joshua Johnson and David Johnson, has links to Truro and Camborne in Cornwall and to London and Essex.
The police, who have warned the public to not approach the killer, have now issued a more up-to-date image of Collier with the hope of tracking him down.
In the photo the smirking murderer is wearing round glasses, which the force says are similar to the ones he is believed to be in possession of at the moment.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "He is thought to be wearing smaller framed glasses to the ones he has on in the image
"Anyone who sees Collier is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference number 0367 of 10/03/2022.”
