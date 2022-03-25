A FAMOUS stand-up comedian seen on our television screens as much as he is on stage is set to perform a huge gig in Colchester.
Russell Kane, who was raised in the county, will bring his new show The Essex Variant to Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, on September 16.
The joke-teller, who is also a writer, actor, and presenter, is a regular face on Channel 4, BBC and ITV and has two-topping and award-winning podcasts to his name.
For his latest routine the 46-year-old funny-man, who despite his rise to stardom still humbly lives in Essex, took inspiration from the coronavirus pandemic.
Audiences in Colchester can, therefore, expect a gut-punch-funny and searing interpretation of the unprecedented struggle that has been the last two years.
The high-octane show, which promises side-splitting belly laughs, has already been hailed as best comedy performance to come out of the crisis by The Guardian.
As the national newspaper describe it, Kane’s gig is a “thrilling reminder of what comedy can do”, especially during the darkest times and the subsequent hangover.
Tickets for Russell Kane’s Colchester show cost £24 plus a £3 booking fee and are available to purchase now by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/russell-kane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here