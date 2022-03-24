POLICE have issued a new photo of a convicted murdered who is wanted on recall to prison.
Officers are still searching for David Collier, 56, and say the new image is more up to date than one previously issued.
Collier has had his licence revoked and has been the subject of a search for nearly a week.
He is said to have links to Essex and any sightings of him should be reported to police immediately on 999.
The public are urged not to approach Collier if they see him.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police, which is behind the public appeals, said: “Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest Collier, who as links to Truro, Camborne, London and Essex.
“He is thought to be wearing smaller framed glasses to the ones he has on in the image.”
Collier also goes by the names Joshua Johnson or David Johnson.
When reporting sightings of Collier, quite incident number 0367 of March 10.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
