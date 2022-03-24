THE first Ukrainian refugees arrived in Essex over the weekend as the county begins its rescue efforts.

3.6 million people have now fled the country, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says, as a global humanitarian response unfolds.

And it has now been revealed the first refugees landed at Stansted Airport on Friday.

A partnership of organisations, including County Hall, are working to provide immediate support and assistance as the first Ukrainians arrive in Essex under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Read more: Father tells of horror after his daughter-in-law is targeted in slash attack

The scheme invites residents to apply to sponsor a named Ukrainian and their immediate family to come over to the UK, as long as they can provide accommodation for at least six months.

To encourage help, the Government is providing funding of £10,500 per person to councils to enable them to provide support to families.

Arrival - Stansted Airport

The county council will be on hand to support the safeguarding needs of arrivals, including providing social care support for adults and children as well as assistance to meet children’s educational needs.

As it is the education authority in Essex, the authority will also receive additional funding from the Government to support the provision of education for Ukrainian children and young adults who will be staying in Essex.

Mandatory DBS checks for all sponsors of the Homes for Ukraine scheme will be carried out, while housing checks will be undertaken to ensure accommodation is suitable.

Leader of Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley said: “Essex has quickly mobilised and we are ready to help as many refugees as we possibly can.

“This is a humanitarian crisis on a scale many of us have not seen before and the county council is going to put its shoulder to the wheel to do all we can to help people fleeing from this dreadful war.”