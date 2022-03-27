Last year locations across Essex were used as film set locations.

From TV dramas to films film crews descended the county.

And now the shows and films are finally set to be shown to audiences.

Here we take a look at all the shows being shot here and the filming locations - and when you can catch them on TV.

Slow Horses - AppleTV+

Cast and crew visited Harwich for the filming of the new spy thriller starring Hollywood legend Gary Oldman.

Oldman was at Harwich Haven Authority’s Navigation House, in Angel Gate, to film the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

The big budget 12-part series, is based on the award-winning Slough House books by author Mick Herron.

Slow Horses will start airing on April 1

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes.

Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Alongside Oldman the show stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Essex-born actor Jack Lowden.

A spokeswoman for Harwich Haven Authority said hundreds of cast and crew members descended on Harwich with Oldman on Wednesday and filmed into the evening.

“It’s been great having the filming production team on our site,” she said.

“We’ve had snipers on our roof, police cars screeching across our car park, boats, explosions - all very exciting stuff.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved with a very small part of this production and we look forward to seeing the series when it airs later in year.”

The show will finally start airing on April 1.

The Essex Serpent - AppleTV+

From the waterside in Maldon to the grasslands of Alresford, the Essex Serpent has taken a bite into the countryside.

New show The Essex Serpent follows widow Cora Seaborne, portrayed by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes, who moves to the county to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, played by Marvel films star Tom Hiddleston, but when tragedy strikes she's accused of attracting the creature.

The series is based on the novel by Sarah Perry.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent. Photo: Apple TV

It will be streamed on Apple TV+ and features the picturesque Alresford Creek and Maldon's Hythe Quay as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

Frank Belgrove, chairman of the Alresford parish council, said before filming started it looked like the village near Colchester had been chosen for some of the filming as it mirrors the countryside written about by Sarah Perry in her book.

The show premieres globally with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on May 13.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Film crews transformedHarwich as they filmed for Downton Abbey.

Parts of old Harwich were turned into a 1900s film set, including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema.

Betty Holbrook, of St Helen's Green, was caught up in the excitement of watching film crews and actors walk by her house.

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary. Picture: PA Photo/Ben Blackall/© 2021 Focus Features

Mrs Holbrook, who received an MBE for a lifetime of work dedicated to Harwich in 2018, said: "It's nice for Harwich to be recognised as a place to film Downton Abbey.

"The people involved have closed off the roads, but have been very well mannered."

The film will star airing on April 29.

Andor - Disney+

In April crew, stars and writers of the Stars Wars series were seen filming at the former Coryton Refinery site in Corringham.

It is understood they have been shooting for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor.

Writer Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and actor Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the film, have both been working at the site.

Fanatics Matt Hudson and Luke Bligh, who run podcast Star War Sessions, have visited the filming set at Coryton Refinery in Corringham.

Mr Bligh, 26, from Basildon said: “This is a massive deal for Essex and it’s just down the road from me.

“Lots of these films are shot in the UK at Elstree Studios or Pinewoods or the Lake District like Episode 7 but for this one they’ve chosen gritty but beautiful Essex."

Andor is due to air later this year.