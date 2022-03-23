A CEMENT mixer has overturned on a busy main road resulting in traffic congestion during rush-hour.
The large vehicle went over on the exit slip road at Junction 25 of the A12 near Marks Tey and just before a roundabout.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are all reportedly at the scene and some motorists are said to have tried to pull the driver from the lorry's cab.
As a result of the incident traffic is building on all approaches.
A12 Northbound – Overturned Cement mixer on the exit slip road at J25 (A120/Marks Tey) just prior to the roundabout pic.twitter.com/GuLXh3ChKH— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 23, 2022
More information as we get it.
Photo: Edie Griggs
