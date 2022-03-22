Motorists will have four road closures to avoid across north Essex on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• A120, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Colne Road and A12, junction 25 overbridge. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
• A120, from 8pm to 11.59pm on March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between Great Tey Road and Motts Lane. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.
• A12, from 9pm March 28 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 25 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of H.W Martin.
• A120, from 8pm to 11.59pm on April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Motts Lane and Godmans Lane. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
-
Stay up to date with traffic and travel news across Essex by joining our Facebook group. Click here to sign up.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here