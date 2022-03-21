EVER wondered what a Haribo store looks like, well the wait is almost over.

The global confectionary company is opening its latest store tomorrow in Braintree Village.

It is the eighth store that will be opening across England, however, will be the first one to open in Essex.

Retail manager at Haribo Rebecca Fox said: “We always wanted to come to Essex, and this store is three years in the making.

“Shopping outlets have been doing really well, and we think this is going to be very popular.

“It took about a week to get everything ready, and we can’t wait to open tomorrow.”

Here is an exclusive first look inside the new store, where shoppers will get lost in amongst Haribo’s favourites, alongside sweets you cannot get anywhere else.

When you walk in, you are greeted immediately with the seasonal range, which is currently Easter.

This will change from season to season, be it Halloween, Christmas, and more.

There are also the golden bears, which provide something different form the vast array of sweet treats.

From there, you will immediately get lost in amongst mountains of sweets, with almost endless choice.

There are walls of Haribo’s favourites, such as the Starmix, Tangfastics, Supermix, Goldbears, and MAOAM products.

In addition, there are some Haribo products that are a little rarer and cannot be found anywhere else, like the Sailor Mix, Starbeams, Milkshakes, Frogs, Rhubarb and Custard, Freaky Fish and so much more.

Throughout the store there are also different types of packaging, from your typical packets, to tubs, and multipacks to buy in bulk.

The choice of sweet is almost endless, and there will be some you may not recognise, and are eager to try.

Rebecca said: “Adults and children come in here, and both are often mesmerised by what we have, there is so much to see, and lots that you cannot find outside of a Haribo store.

“We have some items that you can only get abroad, from Spain, Germany, and such.

“Some of the new lines which are proving popular are the Balla Bites, Soda Twists, Twin Snakes and Sour Sparks.

“There are also plenty of vegetarian, vegan and halal options, so there is definitely something for everyone inside the store.”

However, the most impressive and what is expected to be the most popular, is the pick’n’mix wall.

Rebecca said: “It is not priced on weight or size, it is as simple as filling up a bag as high as possible, with whatever you like, and closing the lid, and that is all yours.

“We expect this to be extremely popular.”

There are also golden teddies, sweet cushions, notepads, pens, jars, keyrings, bags, and plenty more.

Haribo are celebrating 100 years of Haribo’s famous Goldbears and are having events throughout the year to celebrate.

They will be joined by a big Goldbear tomorrow for the opening day.

The Haribo store is opening in Braintree Village tomorrow, at 10am, and there will also be a free goody bag for the first 50 customers to spend over £10.

It is then open from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, 9am to 7pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays.