COUNTY Hall bosses have justified their continued use of what is considered to be a harmful weed killer after being urged to ban the substance.
Essex County Council officials have responded to calls from residents asking them to refrain from spraying pavements, kerbsides, and residential streets with Glyphosate.
The chemical is one of the most commonly used herbicides for weeds in the country and across the globe but in recent years has become controversial.
While there is no Government guidance against its use, the World Health Organisation has classified the chemical as “potentially harmful to health”.
A spokesman for Essex County Council has now said: "All products used by the county council are approved, licensed and used only for their intended purpose.
“As with all procedures, we regularly review our approach, in line with expert advice and will take action should it prove necessary to change our working practices."
The authority’s justification comes after Colchester Borough Homes revealed plans to stop using the weed killer in its communities.
It also comes after Tracey Quinn, from the Pesticide Free Frinton For People, Pets and Wildlife group, pleaded with County Hall to stop using the chemical.
She said: “Damage is still being done by Essex County Council.”
