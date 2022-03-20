FIVE dogs had to be rescued from a house fire after a concerned neighbour heard them barking.

Two fire crews undertook the rescue operation in Upper Bridge Road, Chelmsford shortly before 10pm last night after a four-way extension lead is believed to have caught alight.

They were called to the property following calls from a neighbour who said they could hear the dogs barking but then they went quiet.

They then heard the smoke alarm and dialled 999 with the two people who lived there not at home.

On arrival, firefighters found light smoke in the kitchen but went through into the bedroom and were met with a large amount of smoke, before one large dog ran past to escape.

The fire was already well developed in the bedroom so crews used specialist ventilation equipment as well as searching for the other dogs who were all found and safe.

There was extensive damage to the bedroom and the rest of the property suffered smoke damage, the fire brigade stated.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been due to an issue with a four way extension lead used in the bedroom.

Watch manager Gavin Ellis said: “We would urge people to be really careful with extension leads with four way adapters - don’t ever cover them up.

“This incident also highlights the importance of having smoke alarms in your property. The one here alerted the neighbours and we were able to save the dogs. It could have been a very different outcome.”