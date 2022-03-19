COLCHESTER Zoo has announced the birth of a new monkey which is bound to be a favourite among visitors.
The zoo welcomed male mandrill monkey Minkebe on February 23 after a 180 day gestation period for mum, Mindy.
The zoo says its animal care team continues to monitor Minkebe’s health and development as he begins to learn his place within the troop.
Read more: Colchester Zoo issues heartbreaking update on its last lion
A spokesman added: “Minkebe is a very inquisitive youngster and spends time exploring his environment, but is always within arm’s reach of watchful mum, Mindy.”
Mandrills are very social and live within groups known as a horde or troop. They are also the largest species of monkey in the world.
Sadly, Mandrill monkeys are currently listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, so this new arrival is great news for the conservation of this species.
