A QUIRKY study claims it has discovered the most boring person in the world.
The University of Essex research says the person who is most likely to send you to sleep is a religious data entry worker, who likes watching TV and lives in a town.
The unique study into the science of boredom has uncovered the jobs, characteristics, and hobbies which are considered a stereotypical snooze.
After examining more than 500 people across five experiments, researchers found the blandest jobs are seen as data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.
The paper also discovered religion, watching TV, bird watching, and smoking were among the dullest hobbies.
Boring people were also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns.
Led by the Department of Psychology’s Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg the research revealed stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions.
And people may expect to be paid a minimum of £35-a-day to spend time with them as recompense.
Dr Van Tilburg said: “The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts.
“These paper shows how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people.”
