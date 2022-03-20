MAGISTRATES deal with all manner of cases every day across north Essex.

Here are some of the cases to come before the courts over the past few weeks.

A PENSIONER has admitted possessing indecent images of children of the worst category.

Thomas Smith, 76, was found to have images at the most serious Category A, as well as images at Category B and C, in November 2020.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 8, he admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Smith, of Gravel Hill Way, Dovercourt, was released on unconditional bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He will appear at the same court on April 5 for sentence.

A WOMAN who stole clothes from Colchester’s Primark has been hit with a fine.

Christina Bascracea, 42, stole items of clothing worth £48.50 from the town centre store on February 20.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 8, she admitted one charge of theft.

Bascracea, of Edward Street, Birmingham, was fined £140 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £145.

A WOMAN who assaulted three police officers has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Amber Walker, 40, carried out the assaults in Colchester on February 14.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 8, she admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Walker, of De Vere Road, Earls Colne, was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 in compensation to each victim.

A driver who got behind the wheel of a car while drunk and disqualified has been banned from the roads for more than three years.

Jez Woolnough, 28, of Titania Close, Colchester, was stopped while driving a Ford S Max in Colchester on January 6.

He was found to be disqualified and had no insurance.

Woolnough was also found to have 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He admitted all the offences at Colchester Magistrates’ Court when he appeared on March 8.

Magistrates banned Woolnough from driving for 42 months and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a £95 victim services fund and £105 prosecution costs.

He was given no separate penalty for the offence of driving without insurance.

