FIRST look images have been released of a new series which was filmed in locations in Essex with a star-studded cast.

The release date of the Victorian drama which was filmed in Alresford and Maldon was revealed on Wednesday alongside first look pictures.

New show The Essex Serpent follows widow Cora Seaborne, portrayed by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes, who moves to the county to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

MP John Whittingdale on the set of The Essex Serpent when it was being filmed in Maldon

She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, played by Marvel films star Tom Hiddleston, but when tragedy strikes she's accused of attracting the creature.

The series is based on the novel by Sarah Perry.

It will be streamed on Apple TV+ and features the picturesque Alresford Creek and Maldon's Hythe Quay as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

FIRST LOOK: Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent. Photo: Apple TV

Frank Belgrove, chairman of the Alresford parish council, said before filming started it looked like the village near Colchester had been chosen for some of the filming as it mirrors the countryside written about by Sarah Perry in her book.

The scenes were filmed in the Essex areas last year.

At the time of filming, Maldon District Council said: “We are delighted that the production company has chosen the Maldon district as one of their locations for a new six-part drama.

Maldon's Hythe Quay was transformed for the filming of The Essex Serpent. Photo: camera club member John Guiver

“We have an enviable reputation for being extremely film friendly and this production follows in the footsteps of many others who have filmed here.”

The See-Saw production had a base in Promenade Park at the time and, due to it being shot during the Covid pandemic, was required to operate in line with Government guidelines.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent. Photo: Apple TV

Residents who tried to catch a glimpse of the stars filming in the town were urged to maintain social distancing.

Tom, famous for his role as Loki in Marvel films, was also spotted filming in Tollesbury at the time as he plays the trusted leader of the community.

The show premieres globally with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on May 13.

Tom Hiddleston filming in Tollesbury