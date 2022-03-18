A MAN has been committed to prison after being caught with cannabis and a knife in a public place and stealing from a shop.
Aron Jones, 24, of Gladden Fields, South Woodham Ferrers, has been committed to prison for four months after being caught with a large kitchen knife in a public place.
Jones admitted to having the knife blade as well as a quantity of cannabis on him in Marsh Farm Road, when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on March 2.
He also admitted to stealing goods from BP Marks and Spencers Connect in South Woodham Ferrers on two separate occasions.
On the first occasion he stole a packet of four red bulls worth £5 and made off without paying for fuel which cost £69.96.
In the second incident he stole food goods to the value of about £50.
The court heard Jones also failed to surrender to custody at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on February 6.
The reason for the sentence was the offence was so serious because of "no realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
In addition, Jones has been ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.
