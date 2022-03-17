A LANE was blocked on a major route due to an incident involving a lorry.

The A12 London-bound saw delays after a lorry’s fuel tank became ruptured.

The disruption occurred between Junction 26 at Stanway and Junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The inside lane was blocked as a result of the incident, however the road is now operating as usual.

