A LANE was blocked on a major route due to an incident involving a lorry.
The A12 London-bound saw delays after a lorry’s fuel tank became ruptured.
The disruption occurred between Junction 26 at Stanway and Junction 25 at Marks Tey.
The inside lane was blocked as a result of the incident, however the road is now operating as usual.
A12 Londonbound – J26 (Stanway) to J25 (Marks Tey) – inside lane blocked by a lorry with a ruptured fuel tank. Traffic slow back to J26. pic.twitter.com/NzEqjTJ6PF— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 17, 2022
