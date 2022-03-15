All eyes will turn to Prestbury Park this week as the Cheltenham Festival returns.
The most prestigious meeting of the National Hunt season will see Ireland and Britain reignite their rivalry with British-trained horses hoping to better their record of just five winners at last years festival.
The festival gets underway with a wide-open Supreme Novices Hurdle before superstar mare Honeysuckle goes in search of a second Champion Hurdle crown.
When does Cheltenham start?
This year’s instalment of the ‘greatest show on turf’ will get underway on Tuesday, 15 March and will run for four days until Gold Cup day on Friday, 18 March.
The festival is split into four days with seven races on each day.
The first race will start at 1:30pm with the last race going off at 5:30 pm.
How to watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV
Racing TV will be the only channel providing full coverage of the festival. Subscriptions starting from £10 per day are available as well as monthly and annual deals.
Coverage will start at 10am each day.
ITV will also be showing live coverage of the racing and will broadcast the first five races each day.
Coverage from the festival will begin at 12:40pm each day. The Opening Show will also be on ITV4 at 9am each day to preview each day’s racing.
