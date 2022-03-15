Cheltenham Festival is one of the most important events in the UK horse racing calendar.

Tickets are highly coveted, which can be seen in the fact that they are already sold out for Day Three and Four of the event, with a week still to go before it all kicks off.

However, for those still wanting to see some of the action, there are tickets still left for Day One and Two.

Here's where you can find them.

How to get tickets for Cheltenham Festival 2022

Day One

For Day One tickets are still available for the Best Mate enclosure which offers "an atmosphere like no other" according to the Jockey Club website.

It has great views for the racing as it is directly opposite the main grandstand and adjacent to the finish line.

Prices for the Best Mate enclosure start at £50 and can be found on the Jockey Club website here.

Meanwhile, there is also still some availability for the Tattersalls enclosure, which is a middle point between the club and the Best Mate enclosure.

Tickets for this area are priced from £65 and cane be found on the Jockey Club website here.

Before there was TIGER ROLL, there was BALTHAZAR KING 👑



2️⃣ @Glenfarclas Cross Country wins

8️⃣ Cheltenham wins pic.twitter.com/NQzX9eaIEk — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 7, 2022

Day Two

Tickets are avaiulable for the Best Mate enclosure from £40 and the Tattersalls enclosure from £55 on Day Two.

Additionally, tickets are also available for the Club enclosure on this day, at a slightly higher cost of £80 or more.

All of these can be found on the Jockey Club website here.