ATG Tickets is extending its 2 for 1 ticket offer into April at participating shows thanks to the National Lottery.
UK Theatre's Love Your Local Theatre campaign means that when you buy a ticket for one of the below shows, you get a free ticket!
Over 100,000 tickets have already been sold which was made possible by £1million of National Lottery subsidy.
Due to huge demand, there is now an additional 50,000 2 for 1 ticket have been made available for performances until April 30 2022.
The National Lottery funded Love Your Local Theatre campaign is now open for booking! Show your support for our theatres with this brilliant new offer. It’s first come first served, so don’t miss out! https://t.co/1iz4mJ0wow pic.twitter.com/P1kpXh5U54— ATG (@ATGTICKETS) February 2, 2022
The promotion is available to anyone who plays the National Lottery and has a National Lottery product.
This initiative has already encouraged people to support their local theatres and hopefully, will continue to do so as they try to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE: Mary Poppins tickets as seen on Ant & Dec's Saturday Takeaway
READ MORE: Wicked movie: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in new film
What theatres are participating in the Love Your Local Theatre campaign?
These are the theatres that are participating in the Love Your Local Theatre initiative are:
- Derby Theatre
- Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
- Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre
- Wiltshire Creative
- Oldham Coliseum Theatre
- Queens Theatre Hornchurch
- Bristol Old Vic
- Octagon Theatre
- Theatre by the Lake
- Mayflower Theatre
- Curve
- Watermill Theatre
- Harrogate Theatre
- Birmingham Rep
- Newcastle Theatre Royal
- Mercury Theatre
- Orange Tree Theatre
- Marina Theatre
- MAST Mayflower Studios
- Buxton Opera House
- Bradford Theatres
- Oxford Playhouse
- Stephen Joseph Theatre
- Wyvern Theatre
- Swindon Arts Centre
- New Vic Theatre
- Worthing Theatres and Museum
- Theatre Royal Windsor
- Theatre Royal Winchester
- Sherman Theatre
- New Wolsey Theatre
- Leeds Playhouse
- Rose Theatre Kingston
- Royal Exchange Theatre
- Belgrade Theatre Coventry
- Hull Truck Theatre
- York Theatre Royal
- Exeter Northcott Theatre
- The Theatre Chipping Norton
- Warwick Arts Centre
- Watford Palace Theatre
- Beck Theatre
- Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
- The Orchard Theatre
- Torch Theatre
- Stoke Victoria Hall
- Leas Cliff Hall Folkestone
- Aylesbury Waterside
- Princess Theatre Torquay
- Bristol Hippodrome
- New Theatre Oxford
- Stockton Globe
- Grand Opera House York
- Nottingham Playhouse
More shows are being added to the promotion every day so stay up to date via the Love Your Local Theatre website.
Theatre shows included in ATG Tickets 2 for 1 deal
If you love a night at the theatre as much as we do then the variety of shows on offer as part of the ATG Tickets deal is going to blow you away.
You can catch Akram Khan’s The Jungle Book at Curve in Leicester via
Or if you're based in and around Salisbury, why not treat yourself to a night at the Salisbury Playhouse to see Private Peaceful.
If you head over to Dartford’s Orchard Theatre, you can catch Remembering the Oscars via ATG Tickets.
The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice is also playing at the Exeter Northcott Theatre.
And if you're a fan of musicals, you do not want to miss Dreamboats And Petticoats at Newcastle Theatre Royal and Beautiful -The Carole King Musical at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.
See the full list of eligible shows via the ATG Tickets website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here