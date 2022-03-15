COLCHESTER Zoo has revealed its new and improved feeding platform for one of its most popular animals.
Following improvement works at the Maldon Road attraction in recent weeks, the zoo has now unveiled its brand new penguin feeding platform.
A spokesman said: “We’ve been busy over the past few weeks making improvements throughout the zoo, including our brand new penguin feeding platform.
Read more:
- Colchester Zoo installs new underwater viewing of its Burmese pythons
- Colchester Zoo issues heartbreaking update on its last lion
“It provides better access for those taking part in one of our animal experiences.”
In January, the zoo unveiled new underwater viewing of its burmese pythons.
The land area available has also been increased to give the snakes more room to rest, or the space to engage in other natural behaviours.
The pool has also increased in size to encourage swimming, along with a reconstructed waterfall which leads into a shallow stream to create a comfortable resting area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel