Mid Essex motorists will have five road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
This includes lane closures on the A12 northbound and southbound, junction 11 to junction 33 (M25 to A14).
The closures are in place from 9pm March 9 to 5am March 24, affecting drivers with slight delays of under 10 minutes, for cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
READ MORE: Raging fire ravages family home leaving it unsafe to live in
A closure in place expected to cause moderate delays of up to 30 minutes is on the A120 westbound, Galley's Corner Roundabout to Great Dunmow West from 9pm February 21 to 6am April 23.
This is a carriageway closure due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
A further three closures will begin over the next seven days.
This includes the A12 northbound, junction 21 to junction 23 for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.
It starts from 9pm March 19 to 5am March 20, and moderate delays are expected.
The A120 northbound will be closed between Galleys Corner Roundabout and Marks Farm Roundabout from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11.
This is set to cause slight delays under 10 minutes.
The works are under lane closure for resurfacing works on behalf of Essex County Council.
And the A120 eastbound and westbound is scheduled to close between Galleys Corner roundabout and Marks Farm roundabout from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11, causing slight delays.
This is for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here