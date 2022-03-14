The Cheltenham Festival gets underway today as all eyes turn to Prestbury Park.

Millions of pounds will change hands on each of the four days of the festival as punters try their luck to beat the bookies.

The festival is considered by many as the pinnacle of the National Hunt racing calendar in the UK as racing fans flock from all four corners with the prize money up for grabs second only to the Grand National.

The meeting will feature several Grade 1 races where the best race horses in the UK and Ireland will battle it out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Queen Mother Champion Chase and more.

The most prestigious meeting of the National Hunt season will see Ireland and Britain reignite their rivalry with British-trained horses hoping to better their record of just five winners at last years festival.

The festival gets underway with a wide-open Supreme Novices Hurdle before superstar mare Honeysuckle goes in search of a second Champion Hurdle crown.

Celebrated by trainers, jockeys and punters alike, Cheltenham festival is not without criticism, particularly from animal right activists who claim the festival’s death toll is “unacceptable”.

How many horses have died at Cheltenham?





Since 2000, a total of 69 horses have lost their lives as a result racing.

Last year, the death of Kings Temptation, ridden by Bryan Carver, on day two of the festival in the Glenfarclas Chase drew criticism from League Against Cruel Sports.

Chris Luffingham, campaigns director, said: “The League is distressed to learn that Kings Temptation has died after suffering an injury during the Cross Country race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

“Around 200 horses are fatally injured on British race tracks every year and historically Cheltenham, along with Aintree, are two of the worst offenders. A total of 69 horses have now lost their lives at the Cheltenham Festival since 2000, which is simply unacceptable.

“The League is calling for tighter safety measures, the formation of an independent regulatory body with horse welfare at its heart, and a ban on the whipping of horses.”

2018 was a particularly bad year as seven horses suffered fatal injuries, the same number as in 2016.

However 2006 was the worst year for fatalities as 11 horses died throughout the festival.

Cheltenham Festival deaths 2000-2021