Throw out the horseshoes and rabbit's foot because Pandora has just released your new good luck charm in time for St Patrick's Day.

The feast of St Patrick is both a religious and cultural celebration of Ireland and Northern Ireland's patron saint.

The luxury jewellery brand has just unveiled a new four-leaf clover which will add a touch of green sparkle to your outfit because we all know what happens if you don't!

The stunning new charm is available online now meaning that you can be sporting it no matter what you have planned on March 17.

Four-leaf clover. Credit: Canva

Whether you're planning on attending a St Paddy's parade or painting the town green this year, you don't want to be without your new lucky charm.

Four-leaf clover meaning

Most of us associate four-leaf clovers with good luck but nobody knows exactly where the tradition came from.

They are often said to represent "faith, hope, love, and luck," according to BHG.

The little clovers have appeared in centuries of legends as a symbol of good fortune and it is said that the Druids believed that three-leaf shamrocks would allow them to see evil spirits coming.

How rare are four-leaf clovers?





For approximately every 10,000 three-leaf clovers, there is one "lucky" four-leaf clover which definitely makes them a rarity.

You may have come across the phrase "the luck of the Irish" before and one of the reasons why is that Ireland is said to be home to more four-leaf clovers than anywhere else.

How to buy Pandora's St Patrick's Day charm

Pandora's St Patrick's Day charm bracelet. Credit: Pandora

Now if you're not planning to jet off to Ireland to hunt down one of the rare clovers then one of Pandora's own good luck charms might do the trick.

The mini-clover dangle charm features green pavé crystals against a sterling silver setting.

Each of the leaves form a heart in the clover and are supported by a polished stem.

The back of the charm is covered in micro-beads giving it a reversible design that you can switch depending on your mood.

Pandora suggests that you either "wear it as a reminder to achieve your goals or gift it to your bestie to let them know you've got their back."

The dangle charm is only suitable with Pandora's ME collection and can be yours for £12.

Purchase your new good luck charm via the Pandora website.