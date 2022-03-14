The Queen will not be attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey but will attend other planned engagements.

The head of state, who has recently recovered from Covid, had hoped to join the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday, Buckingham Palace said.

However, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly asked her son to represent her at this year's event.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth. Credit: PA

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

Commonwealth Day, which is to be held on March 14 this year, is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations.

It has been held on the second Monday in March since 1977.

This year's theme is "Delivering a Common Future" to be line in with the topic of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Commonwealth Day has not been celebrated in person since 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their last public appearance with as senior royals.

The Queen will be missing out on the service at Westminster Abbey despite returning to public service this week when she welcomed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau to Windsor Castle.

Highlights of the Westminster Abbey service will include an address by the former archbishop Lord Sentamu, a reflection by young Tongan leader Elizabeth Kite and special musical performances from Emeli Sande and Mica Paris.