RECAP: A134 Colchester traffic updates as collision blocks road in both directions

- The A134 has been blocked in both directions after a collision near Colchester.
- The accident happened on the A134 Hythe Quay between Maudlyn Road and Colne Causeway roundabout.
- Traffic is queueing up to the Colchester Town railway station roundabout.
- It is unknown how severe the incident is, or how many vehicles or people have been involved.
- Essex Police and other emergency services have been contacted for comment and further information.
