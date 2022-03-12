A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after being hit by a car on a high street.
Police rushed to the scene following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Halstead High Street shortly after 10.30am today – Saturday, March 12.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries to her pelvis, leg and spine, per police
An air ambulance was spotted near the public gardens by residents and it is understood the ambulance was called in aid of the pedestrian.
Traffic has built up in the town centre as emergency services have dealt with the incident.
Essex Police is asking for anyone who saw anything or has any footage to contact them.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting incident 409 of March 12.
You can also call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
