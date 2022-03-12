Sylvia Marion Moss (née Swaine)

Sadly passed away on Friday 18th February 2022 aged 80. Much loved Wife of the late David Moss and Mum to Colleen and her Partner Stephen. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Sylvia’s memory to Cancer Research UK may be sent via Hunnaball of Colchester – Stanway. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212

Ernest William “Ernie” Woodward

“Ernie” passed away at home on Tuesday 1st February 2022 aged 92. Much loved Dad to Ian and Tracey, a special Grandad to Jamie and Luke. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Grateful thanks to St Helena Hospice Nurses and Bluebird carers for their kindness and support. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 14th March 2022 at 1.15pm Family flowers only please, donations in Ernie’s memory can be made to St Helena Hospice c/o East of England Cooperative Funeral Service 89 Wimpole Rd, Colchester CO1 2DB or via the Much Loved link: https://ernestwoodward.muchloved.com/

Judith Barrell

Remembered with love From Bill, Emily and JoePeter

Peter Norfolk

Passed away 15th February 2022. Truly loved by all his family. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 17th March at 11am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Helena Hospice.

Leslie John Tanner

Passed away 21st February 2022. Aged 87 years. Funeral to take place on the 21st March 2022 at 11am at Weeley Crematorium. Donations if so desired to Clacton Animal Aid. All enquiries to P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549

CAROLE WARNE (Dolly)

Happy Birthday, can’t believe it’s 20 years. Reunited with Mum. Still love and miss you. Love Dad, Miriam, Virginia, Paul and Family x x x

BRIDGETTE OLIVIA FLEMING

On 4th March peacefully at home at Birch Hall, Kirby-le-Soken, aged 85 years. Much loved Wife of the late John, loving Mother, Grandmother and friend. Funeral Service on Thursday 10th March at St. Michael’s Church, Kirby-le-Soken at 2pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Bridgette may be sent to Great Ormond Street Hospital and Tendring Talking Times c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Stephen John Gandolfini

Peacefully passed 27th February 2022 aged 63 years. We are utterly heartbroken that Steve has gone, but thankful we had this extraordinary man in our lives. He was a beautifully kind, generous loving Father, Husband, Brother, Nonno and Friend, he enriched the lives of anybody who was lucky enough to ever meet him. A service of celebration will take place at Colchester Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 31st March 2022 at 11.00am followed by burial in Colchester Cemetery. All Welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Steve may be sent payable to St Helena Hospice c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Elvie Dolling

Celebrating your 90th birthday on March 11th ‘Raising our glasses to you Mum - now and always with all our love’ Jenny, Paul and Scott xxx

Martin West

Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 19th February 2022. Funeral to be held at Colchester Crematorium on 16th March at 10.15am. Everyone welcome. No Flowers. Donations if desired to Kidney Care UK.

Ronald Charles Green

04.11.1941 – 08.03.2022 Passed away at Colchester General Hospital aged 80 years. Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend who will be sadly missed. A private family funeral service will take place for Ronald. Donations in Ronald’s memory may be made payable to Help for Hero’s via: www.johnjsmithfunerals.com or c/o John J Smith Funeral Services, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT, Tel: 01206 761800

Terence John Roper ‘Terry’

Founder of The Colchester Scalp & Hair Clinic in 1969 Terry sadly passed away suddenly on 9th February aged 74. Husband to the late Mary. Much loved Father to Claire and James. Grandfather to Ben and Ellie. Terry will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 21st March at 11.00 am. Family flowers only If desired, donations can be made to Alopecia UK in Terry’s memory by visiting terenceroper.muchloved.com.

Trevor D Rowe

Janet, Kerry, Christopher, John, Clive and Stephen would like to thank all family, friends and work colleagues from far and wide for all their messages of sympathy and for attending Trevor’s Celebration of Life Service. It was a great comfort to all of us. THANK YOU

May Eileen Absolon

Treasured memories of our kind and loving Mum and Nanny died March 11th 2003. Also our Father CYRIL HERBERT ABSOLON died July 22nd 1988. Remembering such special Parents and missing you both so much from your loving Son and his Wife, Daughter, Son-in-Law, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.