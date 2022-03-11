Spring has truly well..sprung and it's time to treat your garden to an upgrade courtesy of Aldi.

The supermarket recently announced the popular Garden range has returned and we couldn't be more excited about it.

Whether your summer plans include you cooking up a storm with your new gas pizza oven or you plan on tending to your plants in your new mini-greenhouse, we've got your back.

Check out Aldi's top-rated garden furniture and how you can get your hands on these al fresco must-haves.

Aldi's top-rated garden furniture

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner. Credit: Aldi

If you want your summer nights to last a little longer and be a little warmer (let's face it we still live in the UK!), this real log burner might just be what you're looking for.

It has a striking contemporary style and is easy to put together meaning it won't add any stress to your evenings.

This fabulous log burner has been touched up with high-temperature paint and has been made out of durable steel.

Enjoy more than the added warmth as the sun goes down, knowing that it also comes with 3-year warranty.

The Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner will cost you £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse

Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse. Credit: Aldi

If you're naturally green-fingered or you're looking to get stuck into growing your own this Spring, look no further than this Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse from Gardenline.

It is made from 100% sustainable fir wood and comes in a grey vintage finish.

On top of that, the mini-greenhouse is easy to assemble and has three storage shelves, two lifting lids with adjustable lid trays.

Become a budding gardener and protect your plants in the knowledge that it also comes with a 3-year warranty.

You can pick up this Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse for £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot-Tub

Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot-Tub. Credit: Aldi

Whether you're looking to host friends for an unforgettable summer party or you're wanting some self-care time in your own spa pool, this is the Hot Tub for you.

The inflatable tub is only available online via the Aldi website alongside a collection of must-have accessories.

Relax in those blissful bubbles in the knowledge that the Hot Tub comes with a guaranteed 3-year warranty.

You can purchase your spa pool for £399.99 via the Aldi website.

Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy

Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy. Credit: Aldi

Deck out your garden this Spring with the Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy by Gardenline.

Gather your family and friends around for BBQs and Summer fun on this 5-person sofa set which features a 3 seater sofa, 2 single sofas, a stool and a stunning coffee table.

And because Aldi knows what to expect from a British summer, the Rattan Effect Sofa Set is weather-resistant meaning you can keep it outside over the summer and use the handy canopy sun or shine!

Lounge about on this Rattan Effect Sofa Set for £449.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Patio Heater

Gardenline Patio Heater. Credit: Aldi

Enjoy your garden and the fresh air this Summer and stay nice and cosy with this Gardenline Patio Heater.

The stylish and portable heater keeps your entire body toasty - not just your toes - meaning you can unwind in the garden after the sun goes down.

Due to its popularity, Aldi has restricted orders to 5 per person and you won't be able to add any more to your basket.

Add the Gardenline Patio Heater to your basket for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair

Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair. Credit: Aldi

Lounge in style on this Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair and soak in the good weather that is (hopefully) coming our way.

The Rocking Chair includes a seat and waist cushion to help give you that extra degree of comfort.

Aldi has restricted the Chair to 2 orders per person but it does come with assembly tools and a three-year warranty.

Rock on this Rope Effect Rocking Chair to your heart's content for £129.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Square Fire Pit

Gardenline Square Fire Pit. Credit: Aldi

The Gardenline Square Fit Pit is a summer garden party must-have, according to Aldi.

Everyone loves a fire pit for late nights toasting marshmallows and chats with a glass of bubbly with family and friends.

The fire pit is designed with a spark cover and also features a poker, grill and mesh cover.

Made from contemporary rustic steel, this fire pit will bring some real warmth to your garden and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Take home this Gardenline Square Fire Pit for £89.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven. Credit: Aldi

Cook up a storm and transport yourself to Italy with this Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven in your garden this summer.

BBQs will be a thing of the past once you get in front of this stylish and durable oven.

This mini outdoor oven features wheels and a handle making it easy to move around your garden.

Orders are restricted to one per person for this product and you will not be able to add more than one to your basket, Aldi has said.

The Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven could be yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.